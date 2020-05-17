Two people die in house fire in the Outer Banks

The two people were found inside the home in the 200 block of Pine Grove Trail.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Two people died in a house fire early Sunday morning in Kill Devil Hills.

Fire crews responded around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of Pine Grove Trail. That's off of S. Croatan Hwy.

The fire was extinguished but left significant damage to the first and second floors in the home.

Officials said two people died in the fire.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and Dare County Fire Marshal are investigating the origin and cause of the fire.