'Paw-some rescue:' Coast Guard rescues sailors, dog from boat on Outer Banks

The Coast Guard rescued the distressed sailors and dog near the Oregon Inlet. Luckily, the "pup-arazzi" was there to capture the moment.

OREGON INLET, N.C — Author's Note: The above is a file video that aired in March of 2019.

It was one "paw-some" rescue for a Coast Guard Station on the Outer Banks.

According to a Facebook post, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet responded to a sailboat in distress about 40 miles east of the Oregon Inlet Thursday afternoon. Two people and one dog were aboard.

Once at the scene, crews determined the best course of action was for the passengers to abandon ship.

Crews then rescued the two sailors and the dog from the water and provided them with treatment for hypothermia and dehydration.

The Coast Guard said to use this incident as a reminder to be beware of weather conditions and to plan boating trips accordingly.