Unexploded ordnance washes up on North Carolina beach

BUXTON, N.C. — Park rangers on the North Carolina coast say potential unexploded ordnance has washed onshore, leading authorities to establish a safety perimeter to protect visitors.

A statement from Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the item was discovered on the beach at Buxton on Thursday near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access parking area.

The safety perimeter measures approximately a half mile and will remain in place until a U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Norfolk, Virginia arrives on scene to safely remove the ordnance.