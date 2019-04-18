KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A missing Outer Banks man who had been driving to Norfolk has been found safe, police said.

A Silver Alert was issued for 89-year-old Oscar Edwards Northen. Northen reportedly left Thursday morning to visit a patient at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but never made it to his destination.

Kitty Hawk Police issued an update at 2:10 p.m. to say Northen returned to his home safely.

Police also thanked the community for helping to get the word out about Northen's disappearance.

