Outer Banks

3 rescued after boat capsizes in Oregon Inlet

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Three boaters were rescued after their vessel capsized in Oregon Inlet on Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard was alerted after a 911 call came into Dare County about a boat that had capsized. A 47-foot Motor Life Boat was dispatched from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet, while an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City was also diverted to assist in the rescue.

The Coast Guard arrived to find a good Samaritan boat crew was already on scene and rescuing one of the mariners from the water.

The Coast Guard crew rescued the remaining two boaters and brought the third boater aboard from the good Samaritan vessel.

One of the rescued boaters reportedly had a head injury. They were taken back to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet, where emergency medical services were waiting.

PHOTOS: 3 rescued from Oregon Inlet after boat capsizes

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taryn Michalicka
The Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan rescue three mariners after their vessel capsized in Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, August 20, 2021. A 47-foot Motor Life boat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet retrieved the three mariners and transported them to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet where emergency medical services were waiting.

