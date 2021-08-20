3 rescued after boat capsizes in Oregon Inlet

The Coast Guard arrived to find a good Samaritan boat crew was already on scene and was rescuing one of the mariners from the water.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Three boaters were rescued after their vessel capsized in Oregon Inlet on Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard was alerted after a 911 call came into Dare County about a boat that had capsized. A 47-foot Motor Life Boat was dispatched from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet, while an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City was also diverted to assist in the rescue.

The Coast Guard arrived to find a good Samaritan boat crew was already on scene and rescuing one of the mariners from the water.

The Coast Guard crew rescued the remaining two boaters and brought the third boater aboard from the good Samaritan vessel.

One of the rescued boaters reportedly had a head injury. They were taken back to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet, where emergency medical services were waiting.