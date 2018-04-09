COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - A herd of wild horses in North Carolina that has suffered a stretch of deaths and banishments has welcomed a new foal.

The chief operating officer of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, Jo Langone, tells The Virginian-Pilot that a mare gave birth to a filly last week. This is the herd's fifth foal this year, though one has died. Langone says the herd has about four foals annually, but another one may be born before the year ends.

Six of the herd's about 100 horses were sent to a corral for recovering wild horses after repeatedly leaving the 7,500 acres where the horses are contained. Two other horses died of natural causes, one horse was killed by a vehicle and another horse died following a fight with another horse.

