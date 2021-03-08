Witness reported helicopter landing in field before crash into Albemarle Sound

About an hour after the helicopter refueled in Virginia, a witness in North Carolina said it landed in a field less than a mile from the Albemarle shoreline.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report on a helicopter crash along the North Carolina coast last month that killed two Virginia men says the helicopter was seen landing in a field and taking off again before the crash.

The NTSB says the helicopter was destroyed July 19 when it crashed in the Albemarle Sound, killing the pilot and passenger.

