Labor Day Weekend fire extinguished in Kill Devil Hills

According to the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, flames were reported from the rear deck of a structure in the 200 block of West Atlantic Street just before 7 p.m.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Residents are safe after a fire broke out in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday night.

According to the fire department, flames were reported from the rear deck of a structure on the 200 block of West Atlantic Street just before 7 p.m.

Nobody was hurt. Everyone, including three dogs, got out safely. The damage was contained to the outside rear deck.

Fire crews from Colington and Nags Head, along with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department and Dare County EMS, helped put out the fire.

The department said firefighters heard the smoke alarm sounding when they arrived on the scene, and reminded people that working smoke alarms are a critical part of fire safety.