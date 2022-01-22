Joy In The Cold: Over five inches of snowfall hits Elizabeth City

The flurries stopped around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — More than five inches of snow fell in Elizabeth City from Friday to Saturday morning.

WE ARE HERE: After a two-hour drive we made it to Elizabeth City.



Crews are out on the roads.#13StormMode pic.twitter.com/vFGz4ZFYRV — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) January 22, 2022

“I’m feeling good, look I love winter,” resident Shamitta Aydlette said.

Aydlette spent her morning with walking with a friend downtown. Both of their shoes were covered in shopping bags. She called it a new fashion statement.

“It’s deep, so I said look, I got them. They are going to keep my stuff situated,” she said.

Aydlette said the roads are slick, and she plans to keep walking instead of using her car. She also plans to hang out with family.

“I’m going to see my momma right now. Then after that we are going to walk everywhere," she said. “I got to get my kids and we are going to have a snowball fight. We ready.”

Thomas Poole woke up bright and early for a special treat.

“I love it and I already made me some snow cream. I’m the one that did that,” Poole said.

People who spoke with 13News Now say they plan to enjoy the snow all day or until it melts.