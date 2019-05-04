WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday morning Winston-Salem police took to Twitter to hopefully find the owner of a sheep found wandering on off South Stratford Road near Jonestown Road.

The tweet said "Lost sheep. "Baa baa baa" do you know where my parents are?

Perhaps, police should issue an APB (All-points bullentin) or BOLO (Be on the lookout) for Little Bo Peep and let her know they've found one of her lost sheep.

Okay, that was a really 'baaaad' joke.

Seriously, if you know the owner call Winston-Salem Police at: 336-727-2800.

