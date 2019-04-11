CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The assault of a teacher was caught on camera at Mallard Creek High School, and a suspect was charged in the case, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

A parent sent NBC Charlotte a video which they said showed a student assaulting a teacher. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools confirmed a student threatened and assaulted a staff member. Officers responded to the incident around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

NBC Charlotte showed the video to some parents who were waiting to pick up their children outside the school.

"There’s been a lot of violence in our city anyway and then on top of that to have it happen in school where my daughter goes is upsetting," one father said.

Erick Gomez said he was picking up his two siblings from the school. Gomez said as a graduate of Mallard Creek, he has never seen anything like the assault.

"This is the most craziest thing I’ve seen in my life in my time at Mallard Creek," said Gomez. "I am actually scared for my two little siblings who are in the school.”

CMS said no threats were made against the school, so there was no lockdown. School officials said all students and staff were safe.

"I hadn’t heard about it yet, so I’m just worried now about what’s going on," said a woman picking up her granddaughter at the school. "You send your kids to school thinking they’re safe and then something like this happens."

CMS said students who violate the code of student conduct will face disciplinary action, but they did not provide specifics in this case.

"They should be punished for sure, how much I don’t know because I don’t know the circumstances," a grandparent said.

"I feel confident that the school will take the appropriate action," a father said.

CMPD said a suspect has been charged in the case, but they did not provide any further details about the case.

