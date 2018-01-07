PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C., (WVEC) -- The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of man killed in a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. on Esclip Road in Elizabeth City.

Sheriff Randy Cartwright said the man died from gunshot wounds.

Cartwright said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has not been identified.

