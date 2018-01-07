PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C., (WVEC) -- The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of man killed in a shooting Saturday night.
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. on Esclip Road in Elizabeth City.
Sheriff Randy Cartwright said the man died from gunshot wounds.
Cartwright said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
The victim has not been identified.
