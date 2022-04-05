Missing NC man who might need medical help could be headed to Virginia Beach

The last time anyone saw Robert Mills was on April 3. That morning, he was walking down Forest Park Road in Elizabeth City.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a missing man who might need medical attention.

Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said deputies were searching for Robert Phillip Patrick Mills.

The last time anyone saw Mills was on April 3 at 8 a.m. That morning, he was walking down Forest Park Road in Elizabeth City. He was near the CAMCI Carpet Installation building.

The sheriff's office doesn't know what he was wearing.

Wooten said Mills could be on his way to the Virginia Beach area, particularly, the Oceanfront.