School officials: Gun found with student at Pasquotank Elementary was a toy

School officials said that in addition to real guns, toy guns, inoperable guns, and other items that could be mistaken for a gun are all prohibited at school.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Officials with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School (ECPPS) District said reports of a student with a gun at Pasquotank Elementary on Friday turned out to be a toy.

A staff member reported there was a gun on campus shortly after 10 a.m. Friday and the school's principal placed the school on lockdown.

The student who allegedly had the gun was located and it was seized by school officials. Law enforcement was alerted, who determined that it was a toy although it had the appearance of a firearm.

The school lockdown was lifted around 11:15 a.m. As a precaution, law enforcement remained on campus until midday.

ECPPS District Policy 4333 states that "students are prohibited from possessing, handling, using, or transmitting, whether concealed or open, any weapon or any instrument that reasonably looks like a weapon or could be used as a weapon."

School officials said that prohibition includes toy guns, inoperable guns, and other items that could be mistaken for a gun.

"We are grateful for the quick response from the staff, principal, district administration and law enforcement in addressing this situation expeditiously and professionally," the school district said in a statement. "We appreciate the patience and understanding of staff, students and parents as well as the community."