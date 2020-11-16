Pasquotank prison employee arrested for trying to pass contraband to inmate

A woman who worked for the Pasquotank Correctional Institute was arrested after she allegedly tried to give a cell phone to an inmate.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested and charged a Pasquotank Correctional Institute worker who's accused of trying to pass off contraband to one of the prison inmates.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10 dispatchers got a call early that morning about some contraband at the prison. Deputies went to the prison and looked into the tip.

Prison officials stopped and searched a worker who entered the facility. They looked through her belongings and found a cell phone.

The employee was identified as Kanisha Vontae Joyner and was taken before a magistrate where she was charged with attempting to provide a cell phone to an inmate.