x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

North Carolina

Pasquotank prison employee arrested for trying to pass contraband to inmate

A woman who worked for the Pasquotank Correctional Institute was arrested after she allegedly tried to give a cell phone to an inmate.
Credit: Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested and charged a Pasquotank Correctional Institute worker who's accused of trying to pass off contraband to one of the prison inmates.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10 dispatchers got a call early that morning about some contraband at the prison. Deputies went to the prison and looked into the tip.

Prison officials stopped and searched a worker who entered the facility. They looked through her belongings and found a cell phone.

The employee was identified as Kanisha Vontae Joyner and was taken before a magistrate where she was charged with attempting to provide a cell phone to an inmate.

She received a $50,000 secured bond. She was later released from Albemarle District Jail after posting bond.

Related Articles