PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WVEC) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam from someone impersonating an "Officer Cox" from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Randy Cartwright said the scammer calls victims, claiming they missed jury duty and that there are outstanding warrants for their arrest. The fake deputy then asks that the victim pay a fine with money or gift cards.

Sheriff Cartwright emphasizes this is a scam! The Sheriff's Office would never call to collect a fine for not appearing for jury duty. Instead, a deputy would show up in person to inform a person that jury duty roll call was missed, and where the person must immediately report.

If you believe you were a victim of this scam, you're asked to contact local law enforcement immediately. If you are a county resident it would be reported with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office 252-338-2191 and if you are a city resident it would be reported to the Elizabeth City Police Department 252-335-4321.

