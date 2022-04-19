People trapped, rescued after winds blow over campers in Currituck County

The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department said winds that came through Coinjock as part of a storm system blew over the campers at a KOA Holiday campground.

COINJOCK, N.C. — Emergency workers rescued several people at a campground in Currituck County Monday after strong winds blew over two campers there.

Assistant Fire Chief Tim Walter with the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department said the two campers overturned at Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA Holiday on Waterlily Road in Coinjock when a storm moved through the area.

In all, five people were trapped inside the campers. None was hurt.

Walter said a branch fell on top of a third camper and that two of the campers were totaled.