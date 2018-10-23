PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) — The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office investigated a situation after several high school students consumed marijuana.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, some students at the high school were given weed, and they ate it on Monday. Parents of the involved students were notified, and the students were taken to the hospital for nausea. All of the students have been released from the hospital.

The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office has charged a suspect, and the Perquimans County Schools has dealt with the issue on their end.

No further information has been released about this incident.

