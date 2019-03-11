ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Police charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a convenience store that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night.

Kaleb Mathais Bilger is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharge of a firearm in a city.

Police officers responded to shots fired around 7:22 p.m. at Han-Dee Hugo's at 101 Alexander Court.

Bilger's vehicle was stopped by police near the shooting.

A male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Bilger is in Albemarle District Jail under a $101,500 secured bond.

If anyone has any information, call 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.