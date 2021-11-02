Person dead after mobile home fire in Currituck County

The Knotts Island Volunteer Fire Department and crews from other fire departments worked to put out the fire in the Sandy Point Resort area.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters said that someone died in a mobile home fire in the Sandy Point Resort area of Currituck County Thursday morning.

The Knotts Island Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started shortly before 8:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Porchard Lane.

Crews got there and found heavy fire coming out of a home.

In addition to people from the volunteer fire department, members of Currituck County Government Fire – EMS, Virginia Beach Fire Department, and Virginia Beach EMS responded to the fire. Deputies from the Currituck County Sheriff's Office also were there.

Firefighters said the fire was under control and put out quickly. One person died. No one was hurt.