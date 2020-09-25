Person hit by car in Elizabeth City, police investigating

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are working to learn more about a late-night crash involving a pedestrian in Elizabeth City.
Officers learned that someone was hit at the intersection of Herrington Road and Weeksville Road on Thursday between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. That's right next to Elizabeth City State University.
There aren't that many details at this point, including how severe the pedestrian's injuries were, but authorities are trying to piece together what could have led up to the crash.
They're urging anyone who may have seen this collision or to contact Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.