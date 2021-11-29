Pilot Mountain wildfire: 500 acres burning

On Monday, fire officials said the wildfire had doubled in size since the previous night, and they are confident it was human-caused.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The fight to contain a massive wildfire on Pilot Mountain continues into its third day. Here's some of the latest information from North Carolina Service Ranger Jimmy Holt.

The fire has spread across 500 acres as of 11 a.m. Monday - double the size since Sunday night, Holt said. The fire reached the iconic knob Monday morning.

NC Forestry said, "we can say with confidence that [the fire] was human-caused in some form."

Crews have doubled in numbers. There are now 60 firefighters from several agencies fighting the wildfire.

Holt said the firefighting strategy hasn't changed, and crews are looking to suppress the fire around the bottom of the mountain.

Pilot Mountain State Park will likely be closed the whole week while firefighters work to put out the blaze. Here's what we know right now.

A truly sad sight... the peak of Pilot Mountain has been scorched from the fire raging in the park.



I managed to zoom in with my camera to see the damage. @WFMY @IMcMillerNews @wfmyweather @CMorganWX @MarissaTansino @TraceyMcCain pic.twitter.com/5smw4iEiGp — Manning Franks (@ManningWFMY) November 29, 2021

How large is the fire?

As of Monday afternoon, the wildfire has grown to 500 acres - double the acreage burned since Sunday night.

Dozens of fire-fighting officials have been called in to help, including North Carolina Forest Service personnel and North Carolina Parks crews. Planes are also being used to dump water onto the fire.

Smoke surrounding the torched knob of Pilot mountain. Crews will met briefly @ 8am & continue their method to suppress the fire @ the bottom of the mountain.



Officials say since last night the acres Burned has greatly increased. They’ll have an update on the damage at 10am. pic.twitter.com/HXWNfg69Q2 — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) November 29, 2021

When did it start?

Chris Wall, a firefighter with the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department, said the department got a call about the fire around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. He said two departments were sent out to the area of Three Bear Gully, where they made access to the fire on foot. The fire grew to about 60 acres that evening. In a matter of three days, the fire has grown four times that size.

What caused the fire?

North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Jimmy Holt said Monday, "we can say with confidence that [the fire] was human-caused in some form." He said they know the fire wasn't started by a lightning strike, leading them to believe it was man-made.

Once the wildfire is under control, Holt said law enforcement will be able to further investigate the cause. He said the fire was first discovered on Grindstone Trail.

When could the fire be out?

As of Monday, Holt said it could take several days to get the flames under control. He also said he only expects the fire to get worse.

The dry and windy weather conditions aren’t helping firefighters either. On Sunday, a cold front brought gusty winds to Surry County, and winds will continue to be a bit breezy through Monday. There's also virtually no chance for rain in our area until Sunday.

Next to nothing this month in the rain gauge... We average close to 3" for November.



Basically no rain in the forecast either. Next small chance comes by Sunday. Very bad trying to fight a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/50J3VsnOSU — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) November 29, 2021

Is there a threat to homes?

Fire officials said no one has been hurt and no buildings have been damaged. No homes have had to be evacuated either. The fire is happening in the state park, and the closest homes are outside of that area, in the valley below.

How can people help?

Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said firefighters could use the community’s help with donations of bottled water, snacks, Gatorade, and other items to stay hydrated. People can drop off the items at the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department on Key Street.

Cockerham also asked that no one burn anything for the time being in Surry and surrounding counties. There is no official burn ban in Surry County.