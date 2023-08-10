Student pilot, instructor suffer minor injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Camden County field

The plane was supposed to fly from New York to Elizabeth City, but officials said it ran out of fuel about three hours into the flight.

CAMDEN, N.C. — Two people were hurt after their small plane ran out of gas and had to make an emergency landing in a Camden County, North Carolina soybean field, emergency officials said.

Camden County Sheriff J. Kevin Jones said a Piper Cherokee Archer II aircraft left New York Thursday morning for a training flight to Elizabeth City. On board the plane was a student pilot and instructor.

About three hours into their flight, the plane reportedly ran out of fuel. The instructor took control of the aircraft and made an emergency landing into a soybean field that lies between Bartlett Road and Pond Road in Camden.

Both pilot and instructor had minor injuries from the landing and were taken to a local hospital for observation.

The plane remained intact, with only the landing gear appearing to have suffered damage.