Judge hears request to release police body camera video in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

A North Carolina judge heard Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten's request to release the body camera video of Andrew Brown's death to the public.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — There is an update in the case of Andrew Brown Jr., the man who was shot and killed by deputies in Elizabeth City earlier this year.

A North Carolina judge heard Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten's request to release the body camera video of Brown's death to the public.

A court official says Judge Jerry R. Tillett’s order "has been drafted and is forthcoming," but didn’t say when it would be released.

Selected parts of the body camera videos were shown at a press conference in May when District Attorney Andrew Womble said the shooting was justified.

The full videos have not been shown to the public, and a judge previously denied their release until state police finished its investigation.