Edenton shooting sends person to hospital, police say

EDENTON, N.C. — A person was shot in a backyard in Edenton on Thursday.
Just before 2:00 p.m., The Edenton Police Department says they responded to 300 North Oakum Street for a report of a shooting injury.
When they got to the scene they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to the police investigation, the victim was "standing in a backyard on North Oakum Street when they heard gunshots, then realized they were shot and subsequently ran inside the residence."
The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The police do not have a suspect in the shooting at this time, but their investigation indicates that it was not a random incident.
The Edenton Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this individual to contact the police department. You can do so by calling Cpl. Ellis at (252) 312-6526; you can also contact Detective Sergeant Michael at (252) 337-4878 or (252) 482-5144 extension 106, Chief King at (252) 482-9890, or utilize the anonymous tip line at (252) 632-0303. You can also report crime information online at https://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm. These reports are kept anonymous.