Edenton shooting sends person to hospital, police say

EDENTON, N.C. — A person was shot in a backyard in Edenton on Thursday.

Just before 2:00 p.m., The Edenton Police Department says they responded to 300 North Oakum Street for a report of a shooting injury.

When they got to the scene they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the police investigation, the victim was "standing in a backyard on North Oakum Street when they heard gunshots, then realized they were shot and subsequently ran inside the residence."

The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police do not have a suspect in the shooting at this time, but their investigation indicates that it was not a random incident.