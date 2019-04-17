MOYOCK, N.C. — An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Moyock, North Carolina.

Deputy Chief Tim Riley with the Currituck County Fire Department said a person has died, and two others were injured during the crash in the 700 block of Caratoke Highway.

Emergency Communications received the 911 call just after 4 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, and another was taken to a local hospital by a nightingale with serious injuries. A third person was treated at the scene.

North Carolina State Troopers are investigating the crash.

No further information about the incident has been released.