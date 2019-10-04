ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning, with the driver then taking off.

Investigators said the accident happened on State Route 1354 around 3:19 a.m., just northwest of Elizabeth City.

81-year-old George Grady Stokley was standing in the middle of the road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Stokley, who lived nearby, died at the scene.

The death investigation remains under way, and state troopers currently do not have any vehicle description.