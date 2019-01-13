ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Saturday night.

Around 9:11 p.m., officers were called to an armed robbery at 1013 North Road Street.

Officers found three Circle D convenience store employees inside. No one was injured.

One man entered the store with a gun, jumped the counter and took cash from the register, police said.

The man was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes.

Police have shared photos from surveillance video from the store.

Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact 252-335-4321 or call the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

