ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man accused of violating a domestic violence protective order called his victim 223 times over four months.



The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Lewie P. Robinson of Arden is charged with 28 counts of violating the order taken out by the woman.



Police say he called his victim multiple times a day on 28 different days, mostly in March and June, and every day between June 9 and Sunday, when he made 11 calls.



Robinson, who's being held without bond, was already jailed on charges including assault on a female against the woman he's accused of calling multiple times when deputies served the new warrants.



Authorities say Robinson's criminal history includes domestic disputes going back at least 10 years.



