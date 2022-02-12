Police in Outer Banks urge public to report possible weapons washing ashore

One or two guns were missing and may have been washed out to sea after a suspected suicide on the beach.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Disclaimer: 13News Now does not typically report incidents of suspected suicide as we understand it is a sensitive and tragic topic. However, this circumstance creates an important issue of public safety.

Police in Kill Devil Hills are asking the public to stay alert to the possibility that at least one gun could wash ashore.

At 6:46 a.m., police received a call that there was a 36-year-old man who had died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement.

The man was laying on the beach near the Atlantic Street Beach Access.

The gun that was used was not on the scene, which means it was possibly picked up by waves. The type of ammo found indicates that it was likely a hunting rifle or long gun.

Investigators also found an empty holster for a handgun in the man's car, which means it is possible that a handgun was also missing and could have also been swept to sea.

With tidal action currently pushing south, it is possible that these weapons may wash up again on shore. If you find these weapons, the Town of Kill Devil Hills Police Department asks that you call 911 so an officer can safely retrieve the weapon or weapons.