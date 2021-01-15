Police say they continue to probe officer's tackling of teen

Police in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem are still investigating a months-old incident in which a white police officer is seen tackling a Black girl.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday that the department’s Professional Standards Division continues to conduct an internal investigation.

Cellphone video shows officer Zacharie K. Jones tackling and detaining Shakayla Davis-Sides in early November.

She was 15 at the time and among a group of teens stopped by police as they investigated a break-in.

Capt. Jose Gomez told the newspaper in an email on Wednesday that the internal investigation continues.