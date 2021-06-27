Police say woman dies, man charged with murder following shooting at Elizabeth City hotel

Elizabeth City police said they found a woman lying unresponsive in a bed at the Quality Inn located at 522 South Hughes Saturday morning.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are looking for answers after a woman was shot at a hotel in Elizabeth City near the university Saturday morning.

Elizabeth City Police Department said it got a call Saturday, June 26 around 10:33 a.m. about someone who was possibly dead in the area of the Quality Inn located at 522 South Hughes Boulevard.

When officers got to the hotel, they found 54-year-old Jacqueline Marie Castel from Pennsylvania, inside one of the rooms. She was unresponsive, lying in a bed.

Police said Castel had been shot in the head and was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died there.

According to officers, 52-year-old John Randall Landry also from PA was charged with murder. They said he was served with a fugitive warrant out of Fauquier, VA.

Landry is being held without bond on the murder charge and a $100,000 bond on the fugitive charge. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 29.

The incident remains under active investigation at this time.