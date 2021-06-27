Police say woman dies, man charged with murder following shooting at Elizabeth City hotel

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are looking for answers after a woman was shot at a hotel in Elizabeth City near the university Saturday morning.
Elizabeth City Police Department said it got a call Saturday, June 26 around 10:33 a.m. about someone who was possibly dead in the area of the Quality Inn located at 522 South Hughes Boulevard.
When officers got to the hotel, they found 54-year-old Jacqueline Marie Castel from Pennsylvania, inside one of the rooms. She was unresponsive, lying in a bed.
Police said Castel had been shot in the head and was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died there.
According to officers, 52-year-old John Randall Landry also from PA was charged with murder. They said he was served with a fugitive warrant out of Fauquier, VA.
Landry is being held without bond on the murder charge and a $100,000 bond on the fugitive charge. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 29.
The incident remains under active investigation at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting that could help with the investigation is asked to call the ECPD at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.