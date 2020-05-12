Police searching for male involved in shooting, stolen vehicle crash in Elizabeth City

Hertford Police are investigating a shooting that led to a car hitting a house, and said one male suspect who was in the car fled the scene of the crash.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An investigation is underway for a shooting that happened in North Carolina, followed by a stolen car crashing into a home Friday night.

Elizabeth City Police were called Friday, Dec. 4 around 10 p.m. after a driver lost control of a vehicle and ran into a house at the 900 block of North Road Street.

The incident began when Hertford Police Department were called Dec. 4, for a shooting that happened on King Street. After responding to the shooting, they tried to stop a car involved in the incident.

The car was a red four-door sedan that originally had four people in it, HPD said.

According to police, the driver of the sedan failed to stop and eventually drove into Pasquotank County. That's when Pasquotank County Sheriff also tried to stop the car.

The driver lost control of the car and hit a house. Officer's said the driver was underage.

There was a male seen getting out of the backseat of the car and running from the scene of the crash. The other two passengers were stuck inside the vehicle.

Police arrested the driver and the other two passengers and sent them to the hospital. They have non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The red four-door sedan that crashed into the home had been reported stolen from the 100 block of Ward Street on Nov. 25, according to the police investigation.

Charges are still pending at this time.

Hertford Police are investigating the shooting and asking for help with identifying and finding the person who fled the scene. His age has not been confirmed at the moment.