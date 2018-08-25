ELIZABETH, CITY, N.C. (WVEC) — A woman was found dead inside a home Thursday evening, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, PIO Sgt. Latoya K. Flanigan said.

Around 7:35 p.m., officers responded to 817 North Road Street in reference to an open door.

Arriving officers found a dead woman inside the residence, Flanigan said.

The victim has been identified as Ashley Dozier-Tyler, 30, of Elizabeth City.

Police said the cause of death has not been determined.

A suspect has not been identified at this time and the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

