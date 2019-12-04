CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kratom is the leaf of a Southeast Asian tree that’s growing in popularity here in the U.S.

It’s marketed as an herbal supplement to ease anxiety, stress, and pain while boosting energy levels.

Many users claim Kratom has even helped them kick an opioid addiction.

But a newly released government report said Kratom was a contributing factor in 91 overdose deaths across the country over an 18-month period, according to the CDC.

Most who died had also taken heroin, fentanyl or other drugs. But in seven cases, Kratom was the only drug in the person’s system at the time of their death.

Kratom is sold legally but is unregulated. That's why health officials believe it’s dangerous.

According to the DEA, Kratom can be ingested a number of ways -- as a pill, crushed and smoked, or brewed as a tea. It’s listed on their website as a "drug of concern."

The American Kratom Association released a statement Thursday insisting their product is safe but warning customers not to purchase Kratom that is chemically altered or synthetically enhanced.

Currently, you can buy Kratom in the Carolinas without a prescription. The FDA said there is no evidence to indicate Kratom is safe or effective for medical use.

RELATED: Herbal supplement kratom is tied to more US deaths