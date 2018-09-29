OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WVEC) — A precautionary advisory for swimming sites on Ocracoke Island has been lifted, officials said.

State officials said Saturday that bacteria levels at swimming sites on Ocracoke Island meet state and Environmental Protection Agency standards for swimming and other contact with the water.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries' Recreational Water Quality Program tested the swimming sites.

A precautionary advisory remains in effect for mainland Hyde County.

A swimming alert remains in effect for waters south of Ocracoke Island, ocean waters of New Hanover and Brunswick Counties, and public beach access west of the junction of Coast Guard Road and Inlet Drive in Emerald Isle.

Residents and visitors who cannot avoid contacting those waters should exercise caution, limit wound exposure, and thoroughly wash their hands.

