Biden to pardon North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Joe Biden will pardon two North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving, the White House announced Tuesday.
The two males were raised on Circle S Ranch in Monroe by National Turkey Federation chairman Ronnie Parker. The national gobblers are currently preparing for their long trip to Washington, D.C., according to the NTF.
Biden will save the national turkey and its alternate, from becoming someone's Thanksgiving dinner in one of the country's most beloved traditions. This year's ceremony, which is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, is the 7th anniversary of the presidential turkey pardon.
The names for this year's turkeys haven't been released, but past years have included fun holiday monikers including Peas and Carrots, Mac and Cheese, and last year's turkeys, Peanut Butter and Jelly.
These aren't the first North Carolina-raised turkeys to be pardoned, as former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama both pardoned birds from the Tar Heel State.
According to the White House Historical Society, the official turkey presentation from the poultry industry began in 1947. However, the use of both "pardon" and "reprieve" didn't come along until President John F. Kennedy said of the White House turkey, "Let's keep him going."
