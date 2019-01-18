RALEIGH, N.C. — President Trump has been invited to North Carolina to deliver his "State of the Union" Address.

Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, Tim Moore wrote a letter to President Trump asking him to deliver his second State of the Union address in the state’s General Assembly chambers.

Moore wrote in part, “I also believe taking your message outside of the nation’s gilded capital to a state government venue reflects the priorities of your administration, and those of our Congress, to create success not only for federal institutions and programs but for the American people they serve.”

He also wrote, “North Carolina, like Washington D.C., has a balanced government that provides opportunity for all voices to be heard through dialogue rather than division.”

In closing, he wrote, “The majestic character of our state House chamber and the splendor of North Carolina’s breathtaking landscapes are a fitting venue to deliver your second State of the Union address.

The President of the United States is always welcome in the Old North State, where the weak grow strong, and the strong grow great. In fact, President Bill Clinton addressed a joint session of the North Carolina General Assembly here on March 13, 1997.

I am honored to invite you to speak to the American people in this year’s State of the Union address from the North Carolina House of Representatives.”

Just days ago, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked President Trump to delay his State of the Union Address until after the government shutdown ends.

Pelosi suggested that they move the State of the Union address from January 29 to a date after the government has re-opened. She also gave the president the option of delivering the address in writing on January 29.

President Donald Trump apparently responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, denying her an aircraft for a planned trip abroad in apparent response to her attempt to delay his State of Union address amid their government shutdown clash.

Not long after, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that President Trump had also cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.