RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Officials say protests have occurred at two North Carolina correctional facilities as part of a national prison strike but work has not stopped.

A spokesman with the Department of Public Safety says three prisoners hung banners on the inner fencing of Hyde Correctional Institution in Swan Quarter earlier this month. Spokesman Jerry Higgins says two protests also occurred outside the prison on Sunday and on Aug. 21.

On Monday, Higgins says about five people protested near the Correction Enterprises laundry facility at Craggy Correctional Center near Asheville while another small group held a prison strike sign about 1 mile away.

The Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee called for a national prison strike beginning Aug. 21 and ending Sept. 9.

