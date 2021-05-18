Protests follow DA's decision on Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

Protesters were back in the streets of Elizabeth City Tuesday after learning no deputies will be charged in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — People in the Elizabeth City community have waited weeks for the results of a state investigation into the police shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. and to learn if any deputies would be charged in his death.

The answer is no.

“While tragic, the shooting of Mr. Brown was justified,” said District Attorney Andrew Womble at a Tuesday news conference.

No criminal charges will be filed against the deputies involved.

For the first time, Womble showed footage from four body camera videos of the shooting. Womble said Brown used his car as a “deadly weapon” and drove at deputies, putting their lives in danger.

He said weeks of peaceful protests did not factor into his decision.

“I think we are at a breaking point,” said Linea Johnson. She's a business owner who has lived in Elizabeth City for most of her life. She’s frustrated by Womble’s decision and his explanation, joining others in asking for a special prosecutor.

“We're going to be out here every day until something gives,” she said.

Lawyers representing Brown’s family call the justified shooting decision an “insult and slap in the face” and are asking for the public release of the video and a federal investigation.