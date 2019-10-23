PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety's Prison Reform Advisory Board released recommendations on Wednesday on how to improve prison safety throughout the state.

The Board was formed in 2018 to help advise the North Carolina Department of Public Safety on policies, programs, and services to help improve the safety and security of the state's prison system. It's mostly made up of corrections professionals from the state and federal prison systems and led by a retired US Army major general.

Throughout the board meeting nine times, the board gave recommendations to help improve the safety in prisons including hiring and retaining quality employees, develop contraband detection, deterrence strategies, and allow the staff to have a stab-resistant vest.

The board's recommendations for hiring, training and retaining employees include developing and seeking legislative funding for a comprehensive compensation plan for staff that includes step increases.

It was also suggested to change the hiring process to help bring new certified staff on board quicker.

View the full presentation or recommendations below:

