Judge: Records in Black inmate's death will remain sealed

John Neville died in December 2019 after having a medical emergency at the Forsyth County Jail.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A judge says records related to the death of a North Carolina jail inmate will remain sealed. 

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Forsyth County Superior Court Judge David Hall made the decision on Wednesday after a virtual hearing. 

John Neville died in December 2019 after having a medical emergency at the Forsyth County Jail. 

The News & Observer of Raleigh initially requested the records from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which in late January said it would release them. 

A Forsyth County assistant district attorney filed an objection and an order was issued temporarily sealing the documents.

