Judge: Records in Black inmate's death will remain sealed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A judge says records related to the death of a North Carolina jail inmate will remain sealed.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Forsyth County Superior Court Judge David Hall made the decision on Wednesday after a virtual hearing.

John Neville died in December 2019 after having a medical emergency at the Forsyth County Jail.

The News & Observer of Raleigh initially requested the records from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which in late January said it would release them.