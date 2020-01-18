Records reveal concerns of deceased GOP redistricting expert

Republican consultant Thomas Hofeller died in 2018. His estranged daughter posted scores of his electronic records online this month.

The previously confidential computer records of a deceased Republican strategist reveal he was concerned that Democrats were developing better data that could give them an advantage in the next round of redistricting.

An Associated Press review of those records shows Hofeller in 2013 had proposed a $1.4 million annual budget to create a new Republican office focused on redistricting data.

While his plan was not implemented, Republicans launched a separate effort in 2017 with a broader objective and larger budget.