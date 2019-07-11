OCRACOKE, N.C. — The Hurricane Dorian recovery center on Ocracoke Island is closing on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Residents that need recovery assistance should visit the center to complete an application for a Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loan. Low-interest disaster loans are available to homeowners and businesses, but no one is obligated to accept a loan.

So far, more than 400 residents have visited the Ocracoke Recovery Center and completed applications.

The center is located in the NC Emergency Management trailer in the parking lot of the Variety Store at 950 Irvin Garrish Hwy in the village. Representatives from the SBA, Hyde County, and North Carolina Emergency Management are there to meet with residents and help fulfill needs.

After Thursday, applications for SBA loans can be submitted online here until December 16.

State Voluntary Agency Liaison staff from NC Emergency Management will remain on Ocracoke after Thursday, working closely with the island’s long-term recovery group, the Ocracoke Interfaith Relief and Recovery Team (OIRRT), to help satisfy unmet needs.

Residents can apply to Individual Assistance via the Individual Assistance Helpline at 919-825-2378 and can submit documentation via email at iarecovery@ncdps.gov.

Residents may contact the Ocracoke Interfaith Relief and Recovery Team (OIRRT) directly via e-mail at unmet@oirrt.org or 833-543-3248.

