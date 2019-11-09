ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The College of The Albemarle's Elizabeth City campus is on lockdown, according to its Facebook Page and reports.

The post said the lockdown is a precautionary measure due to a "police situation in close proximity of the Elizabeth City Campus."

Elizabeth City Police have said they were searching for a shooting suspect at a nearby Travelers Inn, but it was not immediately clear if this was the "police situation" that had placed the school on lockdown.

RELATED: Police need help finding Elizabeth City shooting suspect

Officials said they'll release more information when it's available.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.