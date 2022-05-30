The report says some students may need acceleration that surpasses the expected 12 months in a school year to recover.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A report released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instructions shows evidence that students learning suffered because of the pandemic and need to recover.

The report estimated that students fell behind anywhere from 2.25 months to upwards of 7.75 months in reading.

For math, it was longer. The report showed students fell behind 7.25 months to 15.25 months.

For Jade Bell and her 8-year-old son Dakari, adapting to learning in a pandemic came with its challenges.

"It was a completely different type of instruction that he was used to and a lot of children, especially younger children, they don't understand what's going on, why all of a sudden are we at home and having a computer in front of my face," Bell said.

Bell said it took some time for her son to get used to being behind the computer screen.

"He couldn't handle it well - the kids talking over each other, [the] teacher's internet connection messing up - it was a lot," Bell said.

Psychotherapist Dr. Nannette Funderburk said it's not just an academic learning loss but social as well.

"We have to keep in mind that they might not be as mature as they would have been as their counterparts just a couple of years prior may have been, simply because they missed some things. If we can remember that the kids are stressed and we have to give them a little bit more patience while we are also taking care of our own social and emotional needs, that is a big piece to keep in mind " Funderburk said.

Bell said she's glad to be over the tough part of pandemic learning and her son is back in the classroom.