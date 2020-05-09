Roof of building at Mid-Atlantic Christian University collapses in Elizabeth City

The building housed classrooms, as well as the dining hall. There were no students in the building at the time. No one was injured.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The roof of a building at a small North Carolina college in Elizabeth City collapsed Saturday, a school official confirmed.

Mid-Atlantic Christian University experienced a structural collapse at one of their buildings at around 11 a.m., according to Beth Cross, Director of Institutional Advancement.

The building housed classrooms, as well as the dining hall.

There were no students in the building at the time. There were, however, construction workers working on the roof.

None of them were injured.

No one was in the building at the time of the collapse, Cross said. The dining hall is in another part of the building.

Cross said that on an average weekday, there would have been students in that part of the building.

No one was injured and all people are accounted for, she said.

The school is a private Christian university with more than 200 students and faculty.