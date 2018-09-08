ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) — A man from Plymouth, N.C. was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after he was convicted of robbery and firearms offenses. William Edward White pleaded guilty to the charges on April 19.

The crimes dated back to October 25, 2016 when White waited outside of a Friendly Check Cashing in Elizabeth City. As an employee entered the back door, White pushed his way into the building behind her, pointing a handgun at her.

He forced the employee into the main room where the safe was and threatened to shoot her if she didn't open the safe quickly. While the employee attempted to open it, White hit her in the back of the head with the gun. Once the employee opened the safe, White removed $45,500.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said White bound the employee using duct tape that he tore with his teeth.

DNA evidence on the tape led detectives to White. Investigators said when they questioned him, he admitted his involvement in the robbery.

