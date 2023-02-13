NC bill would allow school year to start earlier

House Bill 86 would let North Carolina districts to choose their own start date as early as Aug. 10.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A bill filed in the North Carolina House on Feb. 9 would allow school districts to choose a start date as early as Aug. 10. It also forces districts to end the school year no later than the Friday closest to June 11.

House Bill 86 is the latest attempt by the North Carolina House to allow greater flexibility to local school districts, which has the support of House Speaker Tim Moore.

"I favor more flexibility for the local districts and for the parents to have input in that," Moore said. "So not sure what will happen with the lawsuit. But I think there ought to be greater flexibility."

Three weeks ago, Union County Public Schools officials voted to rescind a plan to start their school year on Aug. 9, instead opting for a more traditional calendar. A lawsuit had been filed against Union County schools, saying its proposed calendar started school three weeks before state law allows.

On Monday night, the Rowan-Salisbury school board discussed a potential calendar change that would push the district's start date to Aug. 9 with a May 22 end date. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about the discussion.

Board members said in January they are looking at options that could provide teachers more planning time and would shake up spring break.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools is one of the North Carolina school districts permitted to start and end the school year outside of the state's existing standards, but Rowan-Salisbury Schools are not the only district contemplating the start date in 2023.

Districts like Cleveland County Schools have decided the state's school calendar law isn't best for their students. Monday, the school board pushed for the upcoming school year to have a start date of Aug.16 and end May 29.

The board says it has 76% of parent approval.

"We're letting calendar law be determined by the gains of a few," Greg Taylor, Cleveland County School Board member, said. "Our education in Cleveland County should be dictated by Cleveland County."

Cleveland County isn't the only board discussing what works for their district. Union County schools originally voted to start school Aug. 9, but after a lawsuit from parents, rescinded that decision. They'll now start Aug. 28.