Gov. Roy Cooper calls on legislative leaders to aid North Carolinians by expanding unemployment benefits

Governor Roy Cooper sent a letter to North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger Wednesday urging them to expand unemployment benefits for North Carolinians. According to a release from the Office of Roy Cooper, the benefits are currently among the lowest in the nation.

In the letter, Governor Cooper called on legislative leaders to take action by expanding the time frame and the amount available for state unemployment benefits for North Carolinians left unemployed because of COVID-19.

Governor Cooper also shared that though his administration has begun steps to accept the additional $300 weekly unemployment support from the federal government, it is imperative that Congress and the President provide more reliable help for the unemployed.

According to the release, Governor Cooper believes the state’s $100 share should be applied through North Carolina’s Unemployment Trust Fund and not CARES Act funds.